Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11-12-22-32-33
(eleven, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
