Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

11-12-22-32-33

(eleven, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

