Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

15-17-20-34-35

(fifteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

