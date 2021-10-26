Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-19-20-26-31
(two, nineteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
Cleveland-Cliffs reports record third quarter; stocks skyrocket
3
Butler Tech opens new truck driver license testing site to speed more...
4
Major Butler County police agencies seek funds for new body cameras
5
Painful memory leads to new U.S. map in Fairfield school playground