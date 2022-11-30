journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

12-15-17-24-31

(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

In Other News
1
West Chester Twp. police union’s new contract costs $1.8 million
2
New firearm shooting center to open in Butler County
3
Former Journal-News reporter Kathy Y. Wilson dies at 57
4
Jury deliberates in Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV
5
Detectives probing possible tie of Hamilton County suspect to Butler...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top