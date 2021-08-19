Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12-17-19-28-38
(twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $280,000
