Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-20-21-34-37
(seven, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $243,000
