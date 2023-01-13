journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

07-20-21-34-37

(seven, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $243,000

In Other News
1
West Chester Amazon center shooting involved 2 delivery drivers, 911...
2
West Chester, Liberty joins Lakota Schools to remember, honor MLK Jr.
3
Middletown MLK Jr. Day events set for Sunday, Monday
4
Hamilton’s annual MLK Jr. Day march set for Monday morning
5
Prosecutors respond to former Butler County auditor’s motion for...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top