Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-08-17-24-26
(one, eight, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $185,000
