Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-03-06-15-16
(one, three, six, fifteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
