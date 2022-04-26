Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-11-13-25-32
(eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
