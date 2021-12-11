journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

15-16-22-31-39

(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

