Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-11-15-18-37
(six, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
