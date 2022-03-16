Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10-12-26-29-36
(ten, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
