Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
15-22-25-29-37
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
