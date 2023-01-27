X
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-02-07-15-28

(one, two, seven, fifteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

