Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-06-26-29-36
(four, six, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
