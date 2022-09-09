Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10-19-24-30-37
(ten, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
