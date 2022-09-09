journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

10-19-24-30-37

(ten, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

