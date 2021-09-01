Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-12-21-25-28
(seven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
