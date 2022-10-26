journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

09-16-23-26-35

(nine, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $177,000

In Other News
1
Local food pantries say they need more help now than ever
2
The Laundry Spot set to open this weekend in Hamilton
3
Man threatens shooting spree on Miami University’s campus, police say
4
Cleveland-Cliffs reports lower third-quarter revenue, income than...
5
Brother of Pike County murder trial defendant testifies about other...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top