Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-18-21-29-36
(six, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $162,000
