journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 56 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

09-14-19-22-37

(nine, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
Hamilton students become ‘angels’ bearing gifts for needy classmates
2
Oxford community comes together to get used bikes to those in need
3
Butler County history column: Straub House hotel attracted those in...
4
61 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
Schools faced looming budget, security concerns and Covid ‘cliff’ in...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top