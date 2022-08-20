journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

17-22-25-36-39

(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio
2
Two-day Whimmydiddle this weekend at RiversEdge is free to attend
3
Butler County for Trump Facebook page unpublished by social media...
4
Case of man shot by Amazon delivery driver he allegedly attacked goes...
5
Quilts of Valor honors Hamilton man who was Navy World War II prisoner...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top