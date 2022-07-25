journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

08-24-30-31-36

(eight, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $196,000

