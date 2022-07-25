Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-24-30-31-36
(eight, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $196,000
In Other News
1
Miami University grad wins funding for new airline ticket app
2
Butler County Calendar: What’s happening this week
3
Your guide to the 172nd Butler County Fair
4
Developer wants to build 240-unit apartment complex near Atrium Medical...
5
McCrabb: Miami alums, all roommates as seniors, rallying around friend...