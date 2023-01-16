Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

08-09-27-31-38

(eight, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

