journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-08-10-11-19

(four, eight, ten, eleven, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
New initiative will provide Ohio teachers with mental health crisis...
2
HAPPENING TODAY: Butler County candidates to debate online
3
Newborns at Christ Hospital given football draft pick onesies
4
Butler County leaders delay mental health crisis center
5
Lakota Schools board hires firm to investigate superintendent Matt...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top