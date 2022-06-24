journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

14-22-27-37-38

(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

