Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-15-16-22-31

(two, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

