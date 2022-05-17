Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-15-16-22-31
(two, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Top local news for Monday, May 16, 2022
2
Butler, Warren counties at highest level of risk for spreading...
3
Middletown BMV reopens one month after closing due to low staffing
4
Kettering Health Hamilton gets awards for patient safety, mammogram...
5
Missing Hamilton man found dead in pond; vehicle also located