Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-09-15-32-38

(one, nine, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $481,000

