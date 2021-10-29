journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

08-10-17-33-35

(eight, ten, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $177,000

In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
Area school leaders reviewing impact of state’s new student quarantine...
3
Butler County names new health commissioner
4
Hamilton Main Street business owners worry about city potentially...
5
When to go Trick-or-Treating in Butler County
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top