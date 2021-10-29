Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-10-17-33-35
(eight, ten, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $177,000
