Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-09-29-31-37
(six, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
