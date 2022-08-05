journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-09-25-36-38

(five, nine, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $194,000

