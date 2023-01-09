Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-09-12-29-36
(six, nine, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
Amtrak aims to connect Ohio cities, southwest region prepares for...
2
Popular Cincinnati restaurant to close for more than a month for...
3
2023 elections in Butler County will impact wallets, local leadership
4
Butler Tech asks Middletown for $2 million for educational hangar at...
5
The Learning Kitchen to expand West Chester site, double capacity