By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-09-14-33-35

(one, nine, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

