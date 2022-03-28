Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-25-37-38-39
(six, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Liberty Center evolves in changing retail world to guarantee future
2
Program for those with special needs provides ‘night off’ for...
3
Middletown council to meet developer, tour Goetz Tower in hopes of...
4
Talawanda mock trial team earns Ohio championship title
5
Oxford police on Green Beer Day mostly deal with noise violations...