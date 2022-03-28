journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-25-37-38-39

(six, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

