Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
14-15-18-21-28
(fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
