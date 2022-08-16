journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

12-26-32-34-39

(twelve, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $216,000

