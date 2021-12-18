Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-05-06-16-19

(two, five, six, sixteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
Bengals great Anthony Muñoz treats Hamilton school kids to shopping...
2
Top local news for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
3
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown
4
Trenton man arrested after local law enforcement agencies confiscate...
5
Schedule of fairs in Ohio in 2022 announced
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top