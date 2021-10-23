journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-07-08-23-29

(five, seven, eight, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
What they’re saying: Middletown residents react to proposed $1.3...
3
Police: Middletown church vandalized causing thousands of dollars in...
4
Man dies of stab wound in Hanover Twp.; sheriff’s office questioning...
5
Hamilton’s Cunningham sisters win round on ‘The Voice,’ a Fairfield...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top