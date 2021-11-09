Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-21-28-29-33
(two, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
In Other News
1
Mason mother of 5 killed in fiery Clermont County crash
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
Hamilton man dies in Fairfield bar shooting; suspect charged
4
Shopping early? How to get a Black Friday price adjustment
5
COVID vax for kids in high demand, causing procedure changes