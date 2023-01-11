journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

08-12-27-32-36

(eight, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $154,000

In Other News
1
Madison Twp. trustee wants some corruption charges dismissed
2
West Chester creating more liquor licenses to entice entertainment...
3
Brown County high school student dies from ‘cardiac arrest activity’
4
Appeals court elects 2023 presiding and administrative judges
5
911 service returns for AT&T customers in Middletown
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top