Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12-13-26-29-34
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
UC researchers engineer bacteria to weaken cancer cell barriers
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
First Amazon 4-Star store in Ohio will be at Kenwood mall
4
5 uplifting stories this week: Boy with cancer gets visit from Star...
5
Sheriff: Ross Schools employee no longer a suspect in sexual misconduct