Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
09-33-34-36-37
(nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $232,000
