Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-18-30-34-37
(one, eighteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $187,000
In Other News
1
Rural King is latest local store to fail price checks; customers paying...
2
Edgewood school district names interim superintendent
3
Cincinnati Children’s Liberty Campus to have extended-stay housing...
4
Flu season 2022-23: Doctors see concerning uptick in hospitalizations
5
Butler County’s rural townships may see zoning changes that relax rules