Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10-12-16-34-35
(ten, twelve, sixteen, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
