news
By The Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-20-22-25-28

(one, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

