Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-20-22-25-28
(one, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
In Other News
1
Miami University employee to appear on Wheel of Fortune tonight: ‘It’s...
2
Low temps and high winds ‘concerning’ for Duke Energy as it prepares...
3
Kings Island, other businesses close due to winter storm
4
Coalition hopes to make holiday traffic safer with giveaway
5
City of Oxford waives parking meter fees