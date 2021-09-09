Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-09-17-22-28
(two, nine, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
BUTLER COUNTY: COVID-19 cases, deaths, and vaccinations
2
Butler County commissioners sometimes testy over $75 million ARP funds...
3
ISP: Semi driver dead after crashing into Dearborn County weigh station
4
Gold Star Chili in Middletown celebrates 40 years, renovations with...
5
Remembering southwest Ohio flight attendant who died on 9/11: ‘She was...