Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-08-14-21-25
(two, eight, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
