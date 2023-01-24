journal-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-08-14-21-25

(two, eight, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

