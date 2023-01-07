journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-06-27-32-36

(one, six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
Resolution says Ohio House Republicans who voted against Merrin should...
2
Rivinius named Miami University’s vice president, chief marketing...
3
Family concerned Hamilton man missing in Mexico was abducted
4
Former Butler County auditor’s attorney files motion for acquittal
5
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top