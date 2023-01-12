Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-08-28-32-36
(one, eight, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $197,000
