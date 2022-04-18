journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-07-09-22-29

(three, seven, nine, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

