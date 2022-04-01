journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

23-25-26-35-39

(twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $245,000

